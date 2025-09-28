A 57-year-old man was arrested in the Famagusta district on Sunday after police found a knife in a bag of clothing he was carrying to a detainee.

Police said the incident took place at around 9.50am when the man arrived at detention facilities in the province to deliver clothing to a person being held in custody. Officers carried out a routine search of the bag and discovered a knife with a fixed blade measuring 8.5 centimetres.

The man was arrested on the spot for committing an offence and taken into custody to assist with the investigation. He is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court on Monday, where the case will be immediately registered.

The Paralimni police station has taken over the investigation.