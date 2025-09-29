A man has reportedly been injured after being shot by unknown individuals in front of a Limassol hotel on Monday evening, with police investigating the incident as attempted murder.
According to media reports, the man has since been transferred to the hospital, however, no further details about his condition have been made public.
The area of the hotel where the incident occurred has reportedly been cordoned off, with the police taking first witness statements.
More to follow.
