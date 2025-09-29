Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is leading the current polls at 41.8 per cent, compared to opponent Tufan Erhurman’s 40.1 per cent, ahead of elections in the north on October 19, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday.

According to the poll, compiled by Turkish polling company Genar, more than half of Turkish Cypriots, 58.9 per cent are in favour of a two-state solution, compared to 41.1 per cent that support a federation.

Head of polling company Genar, Ihsan Aktas said the existence of Turkish Cypriots was crucial for the geopolitics of the Mediterranean, claiming that according to his company’s polls, over 90 per cent wished for Turkish troops to remain on the island as a “security.”

“Anyone with historical knowledge knows that the fundamental structure of the Western imperialists has not changed and they have never envisioned a positive future for the Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

He added that the increased Israeli presence in Cyprus was “impressive.”

“Israel, which has been committing massacres in Palestine for the past two years, is the closest ally of the Greek Cypriots,” he said.

In a poll published by CMIRS in mid-September, Erhurman held a four-point lead over Tatar.

According to CMIRS figures, based on the input of 500 Turkish Cypriots, 47.6 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Erhurman and 43 per cent said they would vote for Tatar.

In April, both CMIRS and polling firm Genar reported Tatar slightly leading over Erhurman.