Women aged 18 to 26 were as of Monday able to enlist in the army for voluntary service and can submit their interest by October 24, to appear on October 30 and 31 at Limassol’s recruitment training centre (KEN).

Women eligible for service are those who left high school between 2017 and 2025, namely born between January 1, 1999, and December 21, 2007.

They will have to fill in the interest form and submit it signed by October 24, along with a photocopy of both sides of their ID, either by email at [email protected] or at National Guard local enlisting offices.

Following the submission of the form, the women will receive an email inviting them for voluntary service, which they will have to present at Limassol’s KEN on the day they are called up.

The initial bill to allow women to serve voluntarily in the National Guard was approved by cabinet in February, before being passed into law by parliament in April.

Women have been allowed to take up employment in the National Guard as contracted officers since 1990, with these female officers being recruited after being accepted into military school in Greece without serving as conscripts.