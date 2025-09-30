A campaign to cultivate awareness about addiction and promote effective communication within the family, thus strengthening the parent-child bond, has been launched by the education ministry in cooperation with Kenthea, the centre for information and treatment of addictions.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou told a press conference that her ministry was working to address phenomena such as school violence and delinquency, through a national strategy for preventing and handling violence in schools.

The campaign regarding addictions was launched in this framework, Michaelidou explained.

To achieve its goals, the education ministry was focusing on the interaction of the school with the family, as well as investigating in depth the role of the family in forming the child’s multi-level value system.

Bringing into question older methods of handling unwanted behaviour among children was an indication of changes within society, Michaelidou said, adding that it was encouraging that more and more parents were acknowledging that child behaviour could not be addresed solely by the temporary disappearance of surface symptoms.

Within the campaign, a series of lectures will be offered to parents on various topics.