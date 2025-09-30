DP World Limassol says tourism showcases Cyprus’ culture and heritage

Limassol port operator DP World on Tuesday used the occasion of this year’s world tourism day to reaffirm its “dedication to harnessing tourism’s transformative power for Cyprus’ economy, culture, and environment“.

Celebrated on September 27, this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, shed a light on tourism’s “transformative potential as an agent of positive change“, an announcement mentioned.

“As a cornerstone of the island’s prosperity, tourism drives growth and global connectivity, and DP World Limassol, as the operator of the island’s main cruise terminal, is committed to advancing this vital sector through sustainable innovation,” the company said.

“In 2025, Cyprus is expected to welcome over 4 million visitors, with cruise tourism alone generating significant revenue for the local economy,” it added.

Moreover, the company stressed that “cruise tourism is a proven economic multiplier“.

It backed this claim by pointing out that each visiting passenger spends on average between €70–€100 during their short stay.

This, the company, said, contributes “directly to local businesses like excursion organisers, restaurants, shops, and transport”.

In addition, DP World said that this “translates into tens of millions of euros in local economic benefit, while also showcasing Cyprus’ culture, gastronomy, and heritage to global visitors”.

“Tourism is more than an economic driver for Cyprus, it’s a celebration of the island’ unique character and a bridge to the world,” said Simon Pitout, CEO of DP World Limassol.

“On World Tourism Day, we renew our pledge to foster sustainable tourism that uplifts communities, preserves our environment, and delivers unforgettable experiences,” he added.

“DP World Limassol is proud to be part of this transformation,” Pitout concluded.