Republic of Cyprus officials completed a training programme on financial investigation techniques that took place from September 15 to September 19.

The United States Embassy in Nicosia wrote on social media platform X that the programme was funded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, known as INL, and was organised in cooperation with the Cyprus police.

The training was carried out by experts from the United States Internal Revenue Service.

It focused on strengthening skills for better identifying financial motives in cases under investigation.

Among the participants were members of the Unit for Combating Money Laundering, also known as Mokas, the law office of the Republic of Cyprus, the tax department, and the Cyprus police, the statement said.