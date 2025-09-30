For the first time in eight years there is some movement in the Cyprus problem following the initiative of the UN chief, and this is a positive development, President of the Hellenic Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis said on Tuesday in Nicosia.

Addressing a special session of the House, Kaklamanis said Greece and Cyprus have made it clear that there can be no solution of the Cyprus problem without the “full withdrawal of illegal occupation troops” and “without Cyprus ridding itself of anachronistic guarantees and intervention rights from third parties in Cypriot affairs”.

Kaklamanis assured that amid tension at the Greek parliament, Cyprus was one of the few issues that united all parties.

House President Annita Demetriou said Kaklamanis’ first official visit to Cyprus in his capacity of president of the parliament was “highly symbolic” and an action of “fundamental political importance” because it affirmed the close, historical relations between the two countries and strengthened the will to maintain their joint front.

Demetriou praised the level of cooperation between the two parliaments, saying the publication of the Cyprus File was a milestone in this relationship.

The Cyprus File documents the events leading up to and during the coup d’état which took place in Cyprus on July 15, 1974, sponsored by the Greek military junta of the day.

MORE LATER…