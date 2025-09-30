AEGEAN and Olympic Air have informed passengers that following a decision by the Greek authorities, air traffic control services will not be suspended on Wednesday October 1, 2025.

Consequently, all scheduled domestic and international flights will operate as planned, the airlines confirmed.

Passengers are still able to make free ticket changes by contacting AEGEAN at 801 1120000 from a landline or 210 6261000 from a mobile, and Olympic Air at 801 801 0101 from a landline or 210 3550500 from a mobile.

The airlines added that passengers can also obtain the latest updates via their official channels.

Aside from the two airlines mentioned above, flights to and from Athens International Airport, Eleftherios Venizelos, are expected to proceed as scheduled on Wednesday despite a nationwide general strike.

Air traffic controllers, whose participation in the strike was ruled illegal by the courts, will continue working, meaning no cancellations are expected, the authorities said.

However, passengers are advised to brace for delays as Athens International Airport has been experiencing severe scheduling disruptions for nearly a week.

The disruption is due to a decision by air traffic controllers to limit the number of takeoffs and landings per hour because of heavy workload pressures.

As a result, both domestic and international flights have been consistently delayed, with 21 per cent of flights experiencing delays on Monday September 29 alone, ranging from 20 to 40 minutes.

Over the preceding weekend, some delays stretched to as much as two hours, according to airport reports.

The ongoing issues have left thousands of travellers frustrated, with long queues and rescheduled itineraries becoming a daily reality at Greece’s busiest airport.

For now, passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates and allow extra time for their journeys through Athens International Airport, where the disruption shows no signs of easing.

The nationwide strike scheduled for October 1 is expected to significantly disrupt daily routines in Athens and beyond.

With widespread participation across sectors, residents and travellers alike should expect major delays, cancellations, and service closures throughout the day.

Ferry schedules will also be affected as the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation is joining the strike.

Metro, electric railway, and tram services will operate between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., while buses will run from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with last departures before 8:00 p.m.

Services operated by the private Attica transport consortium are expected to run normally.

Finally, Athens’ main taxi union has confirmed that its members will participate in the strike, potentially affecting availability across the city.