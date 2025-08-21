Low cost air carrier Ryanair has expressed anger over what it described as a chaotic European Air Traffic Control (ATC) system following delays on 12 of its flights at Athens airport on August 20, affecting more than 2,000 passengers.

The delays, according to the airline, were caused by a malfunction in the equipment of the Air Traffic Control Centre in Athens.

So far in 2025, from January 1 to August 20, more than 5,000 Ryanair flights and over 900,000 passengers have suffered unfair delays due to mismanagement of Greek ATC and staff shortages, with Greece ranking fifth worst in Europe for air traffic control services, the company said in a statement.

Ryanair criticised the European Commission, which it nicknamed Ursula von “Derlayed-Again” to emphasise the recurring delays, saying that the body has committed to delivering competitiveness and efficiency in Europe but continues to allow repeated mismanagement that disrupts flights and creates problems for passengers.

The airline has been campaigning for reform of the EU air traffic control system for some time and is urging passengers to take action themselves by writing letters demanding change, it added.

A Ryanair spokesperson said It is unacceptable that passengers continue to face problems at air traffic controls due to repeated staff shortages across Europe.

They added Now, another equipment malfunction today, August 20, this time in Athens, caused delays to 12 Ryanair flights and affected more than 2,000 passengers.

They continued When will Ursula von “Derlayed-Again” and the European Commission take action to reform EU air traffic control and protect passengers from recurring ATC problems

According to Eurocontrol, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Greece ranks second in Europe for the largest flight delays in August, alongside France in first place and Spain in third.