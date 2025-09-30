The police on Tuesday said they are investigating the possibility that the death of a 31-year-old man who fell off an apartment balcony in Limassol may have been premeditated murder.

As such, his 26-year-old girlfriend has been arrested.

The man fell to his death on Sunday morning, with the police launching their investigation following the completion of an autopsy which found that the man died of internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen.

The police added that during the autopsy, “penetrating wounds were found in … the abdomen” of the man, which would be inconsistent with those caused by a fall from a height.

“The absence of findings which justify the injuries being caused by a fall reasonably raises the suspicion that their cause presupposes a penetrating type of injury,” the police said, adding that this means it is likely that the man was injured by a “sharp object” before he fell off the balcony.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.