The Index of Industrial Output Prices in Cyprus for August 2025 reached 122.8 units, using 2021 as the base year with 100 units, and remained stable compared with July 2025.

According to the latest figures from the state statistical service (Cystat), the index recorded a decrease of 0.9 per cent when compared to August 2024.

For the period from January to August 2025, the index showed a fall of 0.4 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

In August 2025 compared with July 2025, the index remained unchanged in the manufacturing sector.

An increase of 0.8 per cent was recorded in mining and quarrying, while electricity supply rose by 0.1 per cent.

A decrease of 0.2 per cent was observed in the sector of water supply and materials recovery.

Compared with August 2024, an increase of 8.6 per cent was recorded in mining and quarrying, while manufacturing rose by 1.1 per cent.

In contrast, the sector of electricity supply declined by 8.2 per cent and water supply and materials recovery fell by 5.2 per cent.

Breaking down the manufacturing sector by division of economic activity, in August 2025 compared with August 2024, paper and paper products and printing recorded an increase of 4.4 per cent.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment increased by 4.3 per cent.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products rose by 2.9 per cent.

Electronic and optical products and electrical equipment recorded a 2.6 per cent increase.

Refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations increased by 2.5 per cent.

Machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment rose by 2.0 per cent.

By contrast, the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products fell by 0.2 per cent.