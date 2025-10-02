The Cyprus issue and the need to further enhance cooperation between the European Union and Nato were the focus of a meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on Wednesday evening in Copenhagen.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the dinner hosted by the Danish royal couple in honour of the heads of state and government attending the European Political Community Summit, and in view of Cyprus assuming the presidency of the council of the EU.

Director of the president’s press office, Victoras Papadopoulos said on Thursday that Christodoulides briefed Rutte on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, making reference to EU-Turkey relations.

In this context, Papadopoulos added, the president referred to the recent appointment of Johannes Hahn as the EU special envoy for Cyprus, highlighting that this can serve as an important tool in efforts toward a solution.

Papadopoulos also said that Christodoulides stressed that defence and security will be among the top priorities of the upcoming Cypriot EU presidency, which begins on January 1, 2026, with a particular emphasis on strengthening the EU’s strategic autonomy.

Regarding EU–Nato relations and their cooperation under the Readiness 2030 initiative, Christodoulides underlined that such collaboration must be inclusive and ensure equal treatment of all EU member states.

The meeting included discussion of recent provocations by Russia against EU member states that are also Nato members. On the issue of Ukraine, the president underlined that Ukraine must be included in any initiative or peace plan. He also affirmed that support for Ukraine will remain a priority during the Cypriot EU presidency.

Papadopoulos said that with respect to the participation of third countries in the Safe Regulation, President Christodoulides stressed that respect for international law, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of states is a non-negotiable prerequisite, in line with the provisions of the regulation.