Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings on peaceful resistance and non-violence remain a source of inspiration, House president Annita Demetriou said on Thursday during a ceremony honouring his bust near the House of representatives building.

The event was organised by the High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, Shri Manish, to mark the 156th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, celebrated annually on 2 October. The day is also recognised by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Day of Non-violence in his honour.

Demetriou described Gandhi’s teachings as “a guiding beacon for unity and joining forces to defend common values ​​and principles, address multiple contemporary challenges and build a more peaceful world.”

Highlighting the historical ties and growing cooperation between Cyprus and India across areas of mutual interest, Demetriou said that her official visit to India next November with a cross-party delegation will further strengthen parliamentary exchanges and collaboration between the two countries.