More than 100 secondary school history teachers toured the newly opened Neolithic settlement site “Nisia” near Protaras in Paralimni-Dherynia on Saturday as part of their ongoing professional training.

Organised by the secondary education history curriculum team of the education ministry in partnership with the department of antiquities and local schools, the visit gave 105 educators a close look at the site excavated on a hill overlooking Vyzakia beach, where informational displays with visual material explain life in the Neolithic village and recent archaeological discoveries.

The tour was led by the department’s officer, Dr Anna Satraki and included a follow-up discussion and presentation at Paralimni lyceum on new archaeological data concerning excavations, museums and exhibition spaces, while special reference was made to the new archaeological museum that will be built in Nicosia.

Paralimni-Deryneia Mayor Giorgos Nikolettou, who attended the event, praised the ministry, the antiquities department and the history curriculum team for their collaboration, while reiterating the municipality’s commitment to promoting the region’s heritage sites.

The organising committee included members of the inspectorate for philological subjects, Dr Antonia Loizou, Dr Angelos Chrysostomou, and history advisors Dr Panagiotis Proikakis, Mrs Andri Charalambous Zeniou, Dr Panagiotis Tofis, and Dr Andriani Georgiou.