A road accident involving a military-style weapon transporter occurred on Thursday afternoon on the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway, near the Athienou exit.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the crash happened at around 2.45pm, when, under circumstances still being investigated, the transporter veered left, entered the hard shoulder, and struck a safety barrier.

The vehicle was not carrying any load at the time.

The transporter came to a halt across the hard shoulder and the left lane of the motorway, blocking part of the road. As a result, police closed the left lane at around 3pm and diverted traffic through the right lane to keep vehicles moving towards Nicosia.

According to police, no other vehicles or people were involved in the incident. Officers were sent to the scene to conduct examinations, provide assistance and manage traffic flow. Drivers in the area were urged to exercise caution.