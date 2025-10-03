Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd on Friday announced that its board of directors will convene on October 14, in order to discuss a possible declaration of an interim dividend from the profits of the year 2025 to the company’s shareholders.
No further details regarding the potential dividend amount or payment date were provided by the company.
The announcement was made on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), where the company trades under the exchange’s regulated market.
