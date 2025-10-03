The industrial turnover index in Cyprus climbed to 159.9 units in July 2025, marking an increase of 3.5 per cent compared with July 2024, according to figures released on Friday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

For the period from January to July 2025, the index recorded a rise of 4.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

In the manufacturing sector, the index reached 156.1 units in July 2025, posting a sharp annual increase of 9.1 per cent compared with July 2024.

Cystat also reported increases in water supply and materials recovery, which rose by 6.5 per cent, and in mining and quarrying, which rose by 6.1 per cent.

The only decline was seen in electricity supply, where turnover fell by 15.7 per cent compared with July 2024.

Cystat explained that the industrial turnover index reflects the monthly changes of turnover across four areas, namely mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, and water supply and materials recovery.

The index does not include sewerage, waste collection, treatment and disposal, or remediation activities.

Cystat added that the aggregated index is divided into local market and export market indices, and is also compiled by main industrial groupings such as intermediate goods, energy, capital goods, durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods.

Data for the index are collected by the statistical service through telephone enquiries or e-mail.

Cystat pointed out that the collection of data begins five to ten days after the end of the reference period and is normally completed within two months.

For the mining and quarrying sector, all major quarrying products are included, but not the support activities for natural gas extraction.

In manufacturing, electricity supply, and water supply and materials recovery, all enterprises with turnover of €2 million and above, or with 20 or more employees, are fully covered by the survey.

A sample is also taken from enterprises with fewer than 20 employees.

For electricity supply and water collection, treatment and supply, some figures are also collected from administrative sources.

The industrial turnover index uses 2021 as the base year, meaning the index shows monthly changes in turnover in relation to the average monthly turnover in 2021.

“In the base year, the average of the turnover indices for the twelve months is 100,” Cystat explained. “For example, a monthly turnover index of 112.4 means that the turnover for the specific month has increased by 12.4 per cent in relation to the average monthly turnover of 2021.”