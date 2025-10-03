Inflation in Cyprus continued to decline on an annual basis for the fifth consecutive month in September, according to figures released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to Cystat’s latest report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded an annual drop of 0.7 per cent.

The CPI stood at 117.71 units compared with 117.04 in August, marking a monthly increase of 0.67 units or 0.6 per cent.

On an annual basis, the largest positive change among the economic categories was recorded in services, which rose by 3.1 per cent.

The most notable negative changes were seen in electricity, which fell by 10.9 per cent, in agricultural products, which dropped by 5.0 per cent, and in petroleum products, which declined by 2.7 per cent.

Compared with August, the sharpest increase was observed in agricultural products, which rose by 3.5 per cent.

Based on the analysis of percentage changes, the categories with the largest increases compared with September 2024 were restaurants and hotels, which rose by 4.4 per cent, education, which climbed by 3.4 per cent, and recreation and culture, which grew by 3.3 per cent.

In contrast, clothing and footwear fell by 7.3 per cent.

During the period from January to September 2025, compared with the same period last year, the largest increases were once again in restaurants and hotels, up by 4.7 per cent, education, which grew by 3.7 per cent, and recreation and culture, which increased by 3.4 per cent.

Declines were registered in clothing and footwear, which dropped by 6.2 per cent.

Regarding the contribution to the overall CPI, the largest positive impact on an annual basis came from restaurants and hotels, which added 0.50 units, and education, which added 0.27 units.

The largest negative contributions were from transport, which subtracted 0.78 units, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which subtracted 0.37 units.

On a monthly basis, the rise in the CPI was mainly influenced by clothing and footwear, which added 0.37 units, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which added 0.35 units.

By contrast, air fares had a negative effect, subtracting 0.21 units.