Cyprus retail trade recorded strong growth in August 2025, driven by higher turnover and sales volume, according a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Turnover Value Index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, rose by 4.9 per cent compared with the same month last year.

For the same period, the Turnover Volume Index increased by 8.4 per cent, reflecting higher sales in physical terms, the service added.

The index uses 2021 as the base year, meaning the average of the turnover index for the twelve months of that year is 100.0.

For instance, a monthly turnover index of 105.3 indicates that turnover for that month has increased by 5.3 per cent relative to the average monthly turnover of 2021.

The Turnover Value Index is calculated at current prices, while the Turnover Volume Index is derived at constant prices, deflated using the consumer price index.

In August 2025, the value index for retail trade as a whole reached 139.7, corresponding to an annual increase of 4.9 per cent and a year-to-date rise of 6.2 per cent from January to August 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

The volume index for the overall category stood at 126.6, registering an 8.4 per cent annual rise and a 7.4 per cent increase for the January to August period.

Among the highest annual value increases were flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods, which rose by 11.9 per cent to a value index of 235.8.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores increased by 12.4 per cent, reaching a value index of 145.6, while retail sales not in stores grew by 9.2 per cent to a value index of 96.9.

In terms of volume, food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores rose by 16.5 per cent to 119.3, clothing and footwear increased by 13.0 per cent to 169.0, and retail sale not in stores grew by 10.7 per cent to 90.4.

Automotive fuel was the only category to see a decline, with value falling by 8.3 per cent to 113.6 and volume dropping 1.0 per cent, although its year-to-date volume rose by 3.1 per cent.

For aggregated categories, the value index for retail trade excluding automotive fuel increased by 6.4 per cent, while non-edible goods saw a 7.0 per cent rise in value.

The corresponding volume indices grew by 9.4 per cent for retail trade excluding automotive fuel and 8.0 per cent for non-edible goods.