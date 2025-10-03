Cyprus recorded an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent in August 2025, higher than the 5 per cent rate seen in July and up from 4.6 per cent in August 2024, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The number of unemployed persons in Cyprus reached 27,000 in August, compared with 25,000 in June and 24,000 in May.

Youth unemployment in Cyprus remained a concern, with the rate at 14.7 per cent in both May and June of this year, above the 11.2 per cent seen in August 2024.

Moreover, Eurostat data showed that 4,000 young people under 25 were unemployed in the country in June 2025.

In terms of gender, male unemployment in Cyprus stood at 4.7 per cent in August 2025, while female unemployment was higher at 5.5 per cent.

Across the European Union, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in August 2025, unchanged from July 2025 and August 2024.

The euro area registered a rate of 6.3 per cent, slightly higher than the 6.2 per cent seen in July.

Eurostat estimated that 13.08 million people were unemployed in the EU in August, of whom 10.84 million were in the euro area.

Compared with July 2025, unemployment increased by 39,000 in the EU and by 11,000 in the euro area.

On a yearly basis, unemployment rose by 85,000 in the EU but decreased by 15,000 in the euro area.

Youth unemployment across the EU stood at 14.6 per cent in August 2025, up from 14.4 per cent in July, with 2.81 million young persons unemployed.

In the euro area, the youth unemployment rate was 14.0 per cent, stable compared with the previous month, accounting for 2.22 million young persons.

Compared with July 2025, youth unemployment increased by 20,000 in the EU but fell by 4,000 in the euro area.

Compared with August 2024, youth unemployment decreased by 147,000 in the EU and by 156,000 in the euro area.

By gender, women’s unemployment in the EU was 6.0 per cent, while men’s unemployment was 5.8 per cent, both unchanged from the previous month.

In the euro area, the female unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent and the male rate was 6.1 per cent.

Eurostat explained that the figures follow the International Labour Organisation standard definition of unemployment, covering people without a job who have actively sought work in the past four weeks and are available to start within two weeks.

The agency added that “to capture in full the labour market situation, the data on unemployment have been complemented by additional indicators such as underemployed part-time workers, persons seeking work but not immediately available and persons available to work but not seeking”.

Finally, Eurostat confirmed that Labour Force Survey data for the third quarter of 2025 will be released on December 12, 2025.