Survey finds small shops in Cyprus gain reach and stability through the platform

Delivery platforms, such as Wolt, are seen as very important by 74 per cent of Cypriot partner businesses, according to the company’s 2025 local commerce survey.

The research showed that more than half of Wolt’s business partners have recorded higher sales, with 55 per cent stating the platform supported the digitalisation of their business.

At the same time, six in ten consumers said they use Wolt specifically to support local shops.

Small and family-run businesses in Cyprus reported that through their cooperation with Wolt they managed to significantly increase sales, expand their customer base and boost customer satisfaction levels.

These findings were drawn from the study conducted by Copenhagen Economics, a leading European economic analysis and consulting firm, which surveyed 23 markets where Wolt operates.

In Cyprus, the survey included more than 120 businesses and 130 consumers.

According to Wolt, “the platform is a strategic partner for small and family-owned businesses, which form the backbone of the Cypriot economy”.

Among the main benefits cited by businesses were an expansion of their clientele by 82 per cent, an increase in overall sales by 88 per cent, growth in physical store sales by 53 per cent, optimised delivery times by 49 per cent, and stronger digital presence by 47 per cent.

In addition, 30 per cent said that the app has enabled them to provide delivery services that otherwise would not have been possible.

Wolt stated that “the platform does not replace physical sales but complements them”, saying that 88 per cent of partners reported that in-store traffic remained stable or increased during their collaboration with the company.

It added that 42 per cent of businesses would not have an online store without Wolt, while 55 per cent said the platform was instrumental in their digital transformation.

The profile of Wolt’s Cypriot partners shows the company primarily supports small, local shops.

Some 56 per cent of partners are active in food services, 37 per cent in retail, and 7 per cent in grocery and supermarkets.

A total of 83 per cent operate only one store, while 52 per cent employ fewer than five workers.

Wolt underlined that these are “precisely the types of businesses that often struggle to compete in the digital ecosystem and that through its platform they gain essential tools to remain sustainable“.

Meanwhile, the consumer side of the survey confirmed that Wolt helps connect users with local businesses.

Sixty per cent of respondents said they prefer the app to buy from small shops instead of larger online platforms, while 54 per cent said they gained access to shops they otherwise could not have visited.

Wolt pointed out that “the platform also acts as a discovery tool for new options, with the vast majority of users discovering new shops through the app and then ordering from them again”.

In Cyprus, 98 per cent of consumers use Wolt for restaurant orders, while 81 per cent said the service saves them time and energy, allowing them to dedicate more to family, work or rest.

“Cyprus is a market with significant potential in both large and small family businesses, which form the backbone of the economy,” said Dimitris Karelos, Wolt’s Regional General Manager for South-East Europe and Central Asia.

“This year’s local commerce survey proves that Wolt is a valuable partner for these businesses, helping them to increase sales, expand their customer base and take the digital leap they need,” he added.

“At Wolt we continue to invest, remaining true to our commitment to bring joy, convenience and income opportunities to our local communities,” Karelos concluded.