A woman from Larnaca has become the first to express interest in joining the National Guard as a volunteer, according to defence officials.

The process is optional and not binding. Authorities said numbers remain uncertain, as some candidates may withdraw their interest while others could apply later.

The directorate of the National Guard, which is responsible for recruitment, is receiving daily phone calls from people seeking clarification and information about the procedure. Officials believe the level of interest could change in the coming days, with more women expected to submit applications.

The ministry of defence has described the initiative as a new project starting from zero. It is seen as a pilot measure that will provide useful insight for the future. Interested candidates can complete and submit their applications electronically to the email address published by the ministry.

The deadline for applications is set for October 24. Successful applicants will begin training on October 30 and 31 at the Limassol recruit training centre.