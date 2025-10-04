Visual artists Marina Emphietzi and Elena Sarri Varnava are jointly exhibiting their work in Limassol this month, under the title Dual Reflections. The exhibition, though it hosts the works of both artists, is not a duo showcase. The two artists delve into different themes, employ dissimilar techniques and present varied artworks.

Apart from their common origins from Famagusta, Emphietzi and Sarri Varnava have coexisted in group exhibitions in the past, and in this case, find themselves in a creative dialogue where their visual interpretations complement each other.

For Emphietzi, the sea is the anchor. Her internationally recognised theme of seascapes returns once again in this exhibition. Working in oil and acrylic, she moves between sweeping blues and emeralds to gentler, earth-toned canvases. “The sea – ever-changing and alive – remains my constant source of inspiration,” she says. “Through a semi-abstract language, I explore water, time, and the human experience, capturing rhythm, energy and emotion. Dual Reflections explores the passage of moments, the fluidity of memory, and our evolving relationship with time.”

By contrast, Sarri Varnava turns her gaze inward, exploring the human being and the quiet truths often overlooked. A painter and printmaker, she draws inspiration from what most bypass: fragments of life, marginalised people or discarded materials she weaves into her work alongside watercolour, pastel, charcoal and acrylic.

“For many years I felt as if I were a mere observer of life,” she reflects. “I would stop at small details, passed over by most people: seemingly insignificant images that, for me, held beauty and meaning. Time then ceased to count, it was becoming timeless, as if it ‘froze’ to protect the moment from decaying. Thus, I felt truly present, truly alive.”

For Dual Reflections, she presents a complete series of monotype silkscreen prints, repeating the same figure across colours and compositions. The effect is meditative, a layering of presence and absence, echo and return. Two artists, two approaches – seascapes and inner worlds – meeting in Limassol for a shared yet distinct reflection.

The exhibition will run at the Kapopoulos Fine Arts gallery from October 8 to 18, under the auspices of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and inaugurated by Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis.

Dual Reflections

Exhibition featuring works by artists Marina Emphietzi and Elena Sarri Varnava. October 8-18. Kapopoulos Fine Arts gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 9am-1.30pm and 3-6pm. Closed on Wednesday afternoon. Saturday: 9am-2.30pm. Tel: 25-360066