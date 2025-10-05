Bahrain is a stable and reliable partner, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Sunday after meeting its Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Dr Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa at the Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JCCC) in Larnaca.

He said the latter’s presence on the island provided an opportunity for new possibilities for cooperation, especially in the operation of ports and airports.

“We see that friendly states can find ways to cooperate, they can find ways to improve the quality of life of their citizens, by cooperating and exploring fields that can offer value to each country,” Vafeades said, although no new agreements between the two were signed.

Al Khalifa described his meeting with Vafeades as “very productive”.

The JRCC offers a training programme for Bahraini officers.