Marina Hadjimanolis, Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister since 2023, has quickly emerged as a driving force for the island’s maritime sector

She champions registry growth, green incentives and cruise tourism while raising Cyprus’ profile on the world stage.

Speaking to Cyprus 4.0ahead of Maritime Cyprus 2025, she explains how Cyprus is strengthening global partnerships, defending its flag, and preparing to put seafarers and sustainability at the centre of Europe’s agenda during its 2026 EU Council Presidency.

Cyprus was the only EU country represented at ministerial level in Jeddah. What does that signal about Cyprus’ role in global shipping, and what concrete gains do you expect from those talks?

Indeed, Cyprus being the only EU country represented at the recent Conference (SMIC25) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, shows the recognition and respect our country enjoys as a reliable maritime partner.

Personally, participating as the only EU minister in the high-level ministerial panel among other distinguished ministers was a true honour but also a clear signal of Cyprus’ credibility and active presence in the wider Gulf region.

As I underlined during my intervention, Cyprus lies at the northeast edge of Europe but is also very close to the Arab world, making Cyprus a natural bridge between the two regions.

For Cyprus, being present in such discussions is of great value, as it helps to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other regional players, and will eventually lead to concrete partnerships.

Cyprus must build on these meetings to create the right conditions for closer collaboration with these countries in the field of shipping, advancing mutual interests and reinforcing our role as a trusted maritime partner.

At the same time, these high-level contacts provide an important platform to promote Cyprus’ candidacy for re-election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council at the upcoming elections in London.

Shipping makes up about 7 per cent of GDP. With new rules, rising costs and geopolitical shocks, how do you plan to keep Cyprus competitive, or even strengthen its position?

Cyprus has built its shipping cluster on three pillars: reliability, adaptability, and quality. To remain competitive, we continue to ensure a stable and business-friendly regulatory environment, fully aligned with EU and international frameworks.

Shipping has long been a cornerstone of the Cyprus economy, contributing significantly to our GDP and providing employment and international business opportunities.

Despite the challenges posed by rising operational costs, evolving regulatory frameworks and geopolitical uncertainties, Cyprus remains committed to maintaining and enhancing its competitiveness in the global maritime sector.

Our strategy focuses on a combination of proactive regulatory adaptation, investment in digitalisation and sustainable shipping practices, and targeted incentives to attract and retain international shipping companies. We continue to strengthen our maritime education and training infrastructure, ensuring a highly skilled workforce, and we actively engage with international partners to promote Cyprus as a reliable and efficient hub for shipping.

By combining innovation, stability and a supportive business environment, we are confident that Cyprus can not only maintain its position but also expand its influence in the global shipping industry.

At the UN’s LLDC3 conference you spoke about connectivity. How do landlocked states fit into Cyprus’ maritime diplomacy?

In August 2025, I had the honour to represent the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, at the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), held in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

Cyprus stands in full solidarity with Landlocked Developing Countries. We recognise their unique geographic and structural constraints.

As a small island state, Cyprus is likewise familiar with the development implications of geography, from reliance on trade corridors and high logistics costs, to exposure to external shocks.

Cyprus underscores the strategic importance of enhancing regional transport corridors, boosting digital connectivity, and advancing multimodal transit systems, particularly across Africa, Asia and Central Europe.

The European Union’s experience in integrating landlocked and remote regions through cohesion policy, infrastructure investment, and regulatory alignment offers valuable lessons that can be adapted globally.

Registry growth is a priority. What are the latest figures and how will you defend Cyprus against rival flags?

Cyprus is one of the largest top-quality sovereign flag states. The Registry of Cyprus Ships, recently in 2023, celebrated 60 years since its establishment.

Over these years, Cyprus has consolidated its position as one of the leading maritime centres in Europe and globally, not only as a sovereign flag state, but also as a leading maritime hub in the East Mediterranean.

We are very pleased that the exposure of Cyprus shipping has grown impressively in the last two years. As a result, the Cyprus Ship Registry has seen a considerable increase of 20 per cent in terms of gross tonnage, reaching the highest point of the last 20 years, while the number of companies under the tonnage tax system has increased by 15 per cent.

Our aim is not to compete against rival flags, but rather to strengthen our registry and promote Cyprus as a reliable partner on the global maritime stage.

What specific support is Cyprus offering shipowners to move into low- or zero-carbon technologies?

The global maritime industry is at a crucial turning point. Environmental sustainability and the urge to use low- or zero-carbon technologies is one of the most pressing challenges the industry has been called to face.

The future of shipping calls for immediate actions, actions that will transition to cleaner technologies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and eliminate marine pollution.

That is why the Shipping Deputy Ministry, in its efforts to support this transition towards sustainability, as of January 2024, following a decision by the Council of Ministers, provides shipowners of Cyprus and community ships the eligibility to receive up to a 30 per cent reduction in annual tonnage tax for each vessel that shows proactive measures in minimising its environmental footprint, thereby incentivising sustainable shipping practices.

This incentive clearly offers a financial motivation to invest in sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies and practices.

Cruise tourism is gaining traction. What steps are being taken to make Cyprus more attractive to cruise operators?

The Government has recognised the great potential and future of the cruise sector, and that is why it took decisive measures by approving the National Strategy for Cruise Tourism last October, under the coordination of the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

The first stage of the implementation of the strategy has been completed, and we are now working closely with all relevant stakeholders to prepare a targeted Action Plan with short, mid and long-term measures to address immediate needs, while also setting out a long-term roadmap of priorities.

We are confident that through the implementation of the national strategy and collective actions by all the stakeholders, Cyprus will become an attractive and competitive cruise destination.

My recent bilateral meetings with Ministers of Transport from neighbouring countries confirmed the strong interest in closer collaboration in the cruise sector, and Cyprus was specifically highlighted as a natural stop for itineraries, especially in Arab markets, reaffirming our strategic location and maritime tradition as valuable assets.

Looking ahead, the cruise sector offers tremendous opportunities for Cyprus.

However, to have tangible results it will require not only a solid strategy, but also commitment and close cooperation from all stakeholders.

With determination and joint effort, Cyprus can position itself as a leading cruise destination and homeport in the region.

Maritime Cyprus 2025 opens October 6. What outcomes do you want from the conference?

“Maritime Cyprus 2025” Conference represents an important platform for showcasing Cyprus’ maritime know-how and cluster, as well as engaging with key stakeholders from the global shipping community. Bringing together over 1,000 participants, including shipowners, executives, policymakers and regulators, the conference facilitates knowledge exchange on critical issues affecting the global maritime industry.

This year’s theme, ‘Unlocking the Future… of Shipping,’ addresses challenges and opportunities in areas such as regulatory developments, energy transition, digitalisation, financing, marine insurance and crew welfare.

Our objectives are to strengthen existing partnerships and attract new investments, highlight Cyprus’s commitment to safety, innovation, sustainability and digital transformation, and provide a forum for dialogue that fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing.

A successful conference will result in stronger international partnerships, clearer direction on sustainability and competitiveness, and renewed global recognition of Cyprus’s pivotal role in unlocking the future of shipping.

During Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency in 2026, what shipping priorities will you put on the European agenda?

During the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026, our key priority will be to strengthen the role of seafarers, who remain the backbone of international trade and maritime transport. We will place particular emphasis on advancing seafarers’ education and skills, while also promoting the participation of women in the shipping industry.

To this end, Cyprus is preparing a declaration to be discussed and adopted during the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers responsible for maritime affairs in April 2026. This declaration will serve as a joint European commitment to empower the next generation of seafarers to lead a modern, resilient and inclusive maritime sector.

Beyond this, the Cyprus presidency will host a series of high-level events, including an informal meeting of directors-general for maritime affairs in May 2026 and the European Maritime Day celebrations between May 21 and 22, 2026.

These gatherings will provide platforms for dialogue, collaboration and forward-looking initiatives on key challenges facing European and global shipping.

In doing so, Cyprus will actively contribute to shaping policies that safeguard the sector’s sustainability while reinforcing the EU’s competitiveness in maritime affairs.

If we sit down again in ten years, what would you like Cyprus’ shipping story to be?

In ten years, I would like Cyprus to be recognised not only as a leading shipping hub, but also as a pioneer in sustainable and digital maritime services.

The vision is for the sector to have fully embraced digital transformation, green shipping practices and advanced maritime education, while continuing to attract international companies and investment.

Ultimately, Cyprus should be seen not only as a hub for shipping operations but also as a centre of maritime expertise, research and collaboration, contributing significantly to the global maritime industry and to our national economy.