I’ve just been reading your article in regards to the Irish family receiving special recognition due to their continuous return to Larnaca, Cyprus.

I’m wondering is there a way you can nominate people? I myself have just returned from my 25th trip to Larnaca – impressive when I’m only 29 – along with my parents who have visited more times than myself.

On each of my visits, apart from one, we have always stayed at the Sea ‘n’ Lake Hotel and have gotten to know their families, and guests very well over the years. Some of them are now some of our closest friends who we whole heartedly consider as family.

My mum and dad often joke that as a family we should be qualified for residency, so as soon as I saw your article I thought there is no harm reaching out and enquiring.



Danielle Connell-Bailey