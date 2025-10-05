I am the non-EU spouse of a German citizen living in Cyprus. We applied for my residence permit (MEU2) more than 10 months ago. Since then, I only have a temporary receipt “pending issues”, which leaves me without the right to work or live independently.

Despite submitting all the requested documents, bringing updated papers, and even contacting the Immigration Office several times through a lawyer and the Ombudsman, nothing has changed. Our file remains pending without explanation.

This situation is extremely frustrating and difficult. We only ask for my case to be processed fairly and in a reasonable timeframe, as guaranteed for EU citizens and their family members.

I believe other families are also facing the same problem, and I hope by sharing our story we can raise awareness about these delays.

Name and address withheld