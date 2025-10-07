The Civil Defence force has issued safety guidance following a warning from the meteorological department about isolated strong storms and high winds expected to affect Cyprus. The weather is likely to start at the western and southern coasts before moving to the east. Authorities have advised the public to prepare in order to reduce risks and damage.

The warnings include heavy rainfall that could cause flooding, strong winds, and possible tornadoes. Residents are advised to take specific self-protection measures.

To reduce flood risks, citizens are urged to check that drains and gutters are clear. Loose objects should be secured, and sandbags prepared if living in vulnerable areas. People should limit travel during heavy rain and avoid working in underground spaces.

During flooding, it is important to leave basements and move to safe areas. Roads that are flooded should not be crossed on foot or by vehicle. People should stay away from live electrical cables and areas prone to landslides. After flooding, access to affected areas should be avoided due to damaged road surfaces or contaminated water. Repair work should only begin once declared safe by relevant authorities.

At home, residents should secure or remove loose outdoor items, close doors and windows, and move away from glass that may break. Outdoors, people should avoid the path of a tornado. If escape is not possible, they should lie face down in a low area while protecting their head.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose items, and keep doors and windows closed. Outdoor activities, especially in marine areas or under trees and balconies, should be avoided. Employers should ensure worker safety by suspending outdoor work where necessary.

The Civil Defence force has stressed that adherence to these measures can reduce risks and help protect lives and property during the upcoming severe weather.