Developers, designers, and IT professionals come together for social impact

The 4th annual HackTech Hackathon is set to return on November 15–16 at The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

AdTech Holding, a leading innovator in digital advertising and marketing technology, is hosting this year’s event under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy of Cyprus, with the support of TechIsland and other ecosystem partners.

“HackTech 2025 is more than just a coding competition – it’s a chance to use technology for good. Cyprus’s tech ecosystem is growing fast, and we believe that ideas coming from both enthusiasts and professionals across different companies can truly help tackle real challenges like wildfires,” said Alex Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding.

This year’s hackathon carries a heightened mission following the tragic wildfires that affected communities across Cyprus over the summer.

The focus is on developing practical IT solutions that can help prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires.

Participants will work across three key tracks. The first track, Prediction, encourages teams to build models and tools to forecast wildfire risks using environmental, weather, and terrain data.

The second track, Prevention, will focus on creating innovative methods to reduce risks and strengthen preparedness at both community and institutional levels.

The third track, Response & Recovery, aims to develop solutions that support emergency teams, volunteers, and local communities during active fires and throughout post-fire recovery.

The 48-hour event will host up to 20 teams, welcoming developers, designers, product managers, IT professionals, data scientists, and marketers.

Mentors, investors, and government representatives will provide guidance, helping participants turn concepts into real-world solutions.

HackTech 2025 will culminate in a DemoFest, allowing investors and accelerators to engage with teams, explore prototypes, and potentially support the development of impactful ventures.

The hackathon offers a total prize pool of €30,000. The first-place team will receive €15,000, second place €10,000, and third place €5,000. A People’s Choice Award will also be presented.

Since its launch in 2022, HackTech has grown into Cyprus’ largest open hackathon. Each year, organisers have emphasised the social impact of technology, and this year’s edition is particularly significant due to the island’s recent wildfire events.

“Recent events have affected many of us – both personally and as a community. It’s important not only to get through this period but to learn from it and move forward together. As a tech company, we can use our knowledge and experience to make a real contribution – helping Cyprus adapt, grow, and become more resilient,” said Vasekin.

The hackathon is free to enter, and registration remains open until October 31, 2025, via the official website thehacktech.com.

This year’s initiative also reflects the growing engagement of Cyprus’ tech ecosystem in addressing pressing societal challenges.

The partnership with TechIsland, the country’s largest tech association, aims to maximise participation and ensure a diverse range of skills and perspectives are applied to the wildfire challenge.

“Picture our hackathons as power stations of intellect and imagination, surging with energy that flourishes when directed towards a worthy goal,” the organisers stated.

HackTech 2025 promises to channel that energy into meaningful action, empowering participants to protect lives, ecosystems, and communities, while fostering innovation that could set an example for other countries in the region.