Disy opened a book of condolences for former party vice-president and advocate for peace and women’s rights Katie Clerides on Tuesday at the party offices, where it was signed by party leader Annita Demetriou among others.

Demetriou told journalists that her loss extends beyond her roles as friend, colleague, party member, or daughter of Glafcos Clerides, the party’s founder, she symbolised so much more.

“Her determination and her readiness to fight for the good of her homeland and for what she believed in, characterised her throughout her life. Even until the end, her concern was for others,” she said.

“On behalf of not only the leadership present here today, but also the proud world of the Democratic Rally and all those who honour her path, I want to say that we will honour her memory as she deserves.

“We truly lost a wonderful person,” Demetriou added.

The book will remain open until 5pm at Disy’s headquarters and online at https://clerides.cy/katieclerides/ for those wishing to pay their respects.