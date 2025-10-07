Storm Barbara is on its way to Cyprus and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday evening.

Before it arrives, the skies will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers possible in parts.

Temperatures will rise to 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the west coast, 28 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, with the arrival of Storm Barbara, rain and storms are expected, starting in the west of the island and progressively moving eastwards.

Hailstones will be possible, with strong winds also expected.

Temperatures will drop to 17 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Intermittent rain and isolated storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with strong winds also possible, while the skies will be clearer on Friday.

Temperatures will drop on Thursday, before rising again on Friday.