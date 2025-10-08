The justice ministry has allocated new funds worth €6.49 million for police camera systems and the introduction of the PhotoRadar List, according to the proposed 2026 state budget.

The system will also include a database for Turkish Cypriot vehicles linked to unpaid fines detected by traffic cameras, a measure introduced for the first time. Until now, there was no tracking system for Turkish Cypriot drivers fined through traffic cameras, leading to dozens of unpaid penalties.

The new list aims to improve enforcement by identifying offenders and managing outstanding cases electronically.

Alongside the camera system, the police budget for 2026 includes several major infrastructure and equipment projects.

Around €2.75 million has been earmarked for a new helipad in Solea, while €400,000 will go towards completing the Panayia police station.

Another €1.19 million will fund new facilities for the witness protection programme, and €970,000 will support the construction of a security centre at the Vasilikos energy centre.

Additional funding includes €90,000 for new buildings for the Famagusta police headquarters, €60,000 for Morphou police facilities, and €300,000 for juvenile holding cells in Menoyia.

A further €1.08 million will be used to secure services for the management of a detention centre for children in conflict with the law, expected to become operational in 2026.

Another €560,000 is allocated to run a driver training school, designed to educate traffic offenders and encourage safer driving habits.

The police communications office has also requested €18,000 for consultancy services from a communication expert. The aim is to improve public engagement, strengthen the police’s public image, and manage crisis situations more effectively.

In the prisons department, €2.5 million has been set aside for mechanical and electronic upgrades.

These include electronic monitoring bracelets, a portable X-ray scanner for cell inspections, drone detection and deactivation systems, a new CCTV network, and equipment to locate and disable mobile phones within the prison.

The plan also includes body-scanning arches and two secure electronic lockers.

For construction, the budget proposes €12.26 million for the new closed prison, designed to hold up to 360 inmates. It also covers the creation of a futsal field and basketball court for the new Open Prison, along with road surfacing for the facility’s training school and grounds.

The justice ministry said the planned upgrades are part of efforts to modernise law enforcement and correctional infrastructure, improve security, and ensure more efficient management of offenders.