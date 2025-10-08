The government is proving its capabilities, prospects and responsibility through the regional crisis, taking into consideration that it has been trusted with a huge flight information region (FIR), President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

Speaking on arrival for the inauguration of the new Nicosia air traffic control centre, Christodoulides said security was of paramount importance for the government.

In September 2024, the transport ministry announced that the air traffic control centre would be finally moving to its new premises in Kokkinotrimithia, a €16 million building that has been empty since it was built 15 years ago.

It said then that infrastructure was ready and technical systems had been installed and that the move would take till the end of 2024.

The systems installed in the new control centre will serve increasing air traffic in Cyprus for the next ten or more years.