The forestry department is continuing its efforts against climate change by offering free tree saplings to public bodies and residents as the planting season approaches.

With up to 100,000 saplings worth €250,000 available annually between November and February, the ‘planting for the climate’ initiative aims to boost tree planting efforts across Cyprus and support the national goal of one million new trees by 2030.

This effort forms part of a wider European Union commitment to plant three billion trees by the same deadline. In line with this, the department has developed a database to monitor and record progress made from 2019 to the present.

If demand from organised groups falls short, up to half of the saplings will be made available to individual residents during the planting season. Additionally, saplings grown in containers larger than three litres may also be allocated free of charge.

Eligible applicants include local authorities, schools, government services, churches, and organised groups or citizen initiatives with access to suitable planting sites. Municipalities should cooperate with groups to apply for seedling allocations.

Applications are open from October 8 to November 7 and can be submitted by at a local forestry station, via email or online through the department’s website.