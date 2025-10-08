The government appointed lawyer Stefanos Skordis as the new head of the sports ethics committee, hours after he had told the House institutions committee that the position had not been filled since June.

Skordis had been a member of the committee prior to his appointment as its chairman, and will serve in post until January 16, 2029.

Prior to his appointment, he had told the House institutions committee that his committee had not met since June 16, when previous chairman Andreas Kapardis resigned.

He also told MPs that 14 investigations are ongoing, and that two other case files have been handed over to the legal service.

Meanwhile, a police representative told the committee that three cases are currently the subject of ongoing trials.

House institutions committee chairman and Disy MP Demetris Demetriou also made reference to the fact that no appointment had been made since June, describing the matter as a “problem”.