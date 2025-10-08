Dedicating just a few minutes of your time can contribute to saving a life, Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Tuesday, outlining this year’s awareness campaign ahead of World Restart a Heart Day.

Marked around the world on October 16, after being initiated by the Cyprus Resuscitation Council (Kysan), the day seeks to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.

“This day is not just a date on the calendar,” Damianos said, “it is a global reminder that survival can be decided in a matter of minutes and that the timely action of an aware citizen can save a fellow human being at the most decisive moment between life and death.”

Each year, around 300,000 sudden cardiac arrests occur in Europe outside hospitals, one every two minutes, with about half or more happening in the presence of others.

The minister emphasised that recognising cardiac arrest immediately, applying CPR promptly, and having easy access to a defibrillator can double or triple survival chances, adding that this chain of actions is not theoretical but a life-saving reality.

“The first critical action starts with the ordinary citizen, and that is where our greatest effort lies,” he said.

To this end, October is dedicated to educating the public on this issue, with the ministry aiming to inform and train over 10,000 people during the month.

This year’s campaign, under the slogan “YOU CAN…”, also focuses on raising awareness of public access defibrillators. These devices provide immediate and unrestricted access 24/7, placed outdoors in remote or high-traffic areas where other defibrillators may be unavailable.

Stored in wall-mounted safes with clear signage, they can be easily located. To unlock a safe, callers must obtain a code from the ambulance service when requesting help. Defibrillators are used only in cases of cardiac arrest, when the person is unconscious and not breathing.

Damianos also emphasised the vital role of collaborators, including Kysan, which has been a key partner for over 20 years, significantly improving education in both basic and specialised resuscitation.