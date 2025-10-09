Authorities in Cyprus have launched an investigation after two cars became trapped for a second day inside the Larnaca salt lake, a Natura 2000 protected site and one of the island’s most sensitive natural habitats.

The vehicles were seen deep in the salt flats, surrounded by mud and shallow water. According to the environment department, such situations may cause harm to the habitat and could disturb migratory birds that use the area in winter.

The first car was reportedly participating in several races within the salt lake area, despite environmental restrictions.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that one car may have entered the lake first, with a second attempting to tow it out before both became stuck.

“From what we understand, one car went in, another went to pull it out, and both ended up stuck,” the police said.

“It seems difficult, a special platform may be needed to remove them.”

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the environment department confirmed it will prepare a full report for the police, in line with legal requirements. This report will include proposed fines, potential penalties and further actions as prescribed by law.

Larnaca municipality confirmed to Cyprus Mail that the site is protected and that parking or driving there is forbidden.

“We will issue a statement,” they said.

“Parking is prohibited. The area is part of the Natura network. We have spoken with the relevant authorities.”

Earlier this year, the environment department issued a warning that vehicles and pedestrians crossing the salt lake’s surface can destroy eggs and chicks nesting on the exposed ground. Additionally, human presence disrupts invertebrates that form the primary food source for flamingos and other bird species. These invertebrates remain dormant in cysts on the surface, waiting for rainfall to hatch.

The Larnaca salt lake, a short distance from the city centre and airport, is one of the island’s most iconic landmarks and a key wetland along Europe’s migratory bird routes. It fills with water in winter and evaporates in summer, leaving a thin, shimmering layer of salt.

Authorities are now examining how the cars accessed the site and whether existing barriers failed to prevent entry. The two drivers are currently giving statements to police as part of the investigation. The municipality said an official statement will be released once recovery operations begin.