An agreement was reached on Wednesday between state doctors and the state health services (Okypy) regarding the former’s incentives, over and above their salaries, relative to the hospitals’ profits each year.

The agreement on the 2025-2027 incentives, made known on Thursday, will be put to Okypy’s board for approval before it is finalised and made public.

According to Philenews, this is expected to happen in the next 24 hours.

After Wednesday’s meeting, head of the doctors’ union (Pasyki) Sotiris Koumas said the agreement paved the way for distributing €2.3 million to state doctors for the years 2023 and 2024. This amount had not been paid pending an agreement for subsequent years.

For 2026 and 2027, Pasyki managed to have a clause included by which Okypy will pay the doctors an additional amount whenever there are increased profits.

This means the state doctors will receive their salary, incentives and a share of profits.

Okypy had suggested fixed amounts for each year without them being linked to projected profits.

Koumas said 2025 was left out of the new clause as it is almost the end of the year.