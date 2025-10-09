Anti-corruption champion Andreas Hasapopoulos has reproved former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, saying he has allowed “corrupt individuals who should be jailed” positions in his Alma movement leadership.

Hasapopoulos, the administrator of the ‘Fighting corruption’ Facebook page, told Alpha TV that one of Michaelides’ associates had already been charged with embezzlement of public funds and illegal procurement from suppliers.

The Facebook page was created in August 2018 to support then auditor-general, who “had been abandoned by Anastasiades’ government”, Hasapopoulos explained. The former auditor-general has long been in the public eye as an aggressive fighter against perceived corruption.

Referring to Alma, Hasapopoulos said he actively participated in the creation of Michaelides’ movement, however he was “sidelined” just before it was launched.

Hasapopoulos added that he had not even been invited to the event and was informed through the media, while those not involved joined out of the blue.

He also said four people who appeared on the panel launching the movement “should be in jail”, adding that Odysseas Michaelides was “aware of their cases”.

Hasapopoulos furthermore criticised the age limit of 70 years for candidate MPs, saying it was “age racism” introduced to deliberately exclude Hasapopoulos himself.

He also expressed displeasure over the exclusion of district officers from running for MP, while the deputy president of the movement can.

In his remarks on Alpha TV, which were carried by Philenews on Thursday, Hasapopoulos said Michaelides was gathering MPs who had been dropped by their own parties and particularly referred to Akel MPs Irene Charalambidou and Costas Costa.

“I am sure that Mrs Charalambidou will appear on Alma’s ballot,” Hasapopoulos said.

He also clarified that he had completely cut relations with Alma, as it included “people who were named in reports of the audit service itself for corruption”.

Disy on Thursday said Hasapopoulos’ “revelations raise serious questions and carry legal, political and ethical implications”.

Disy said Michaelides should answer questions, such as: “Were personal attacks made from a specific platform at his own behest, including against journalist and was this done while on duty, why did he claim ignorance about the page’s activities, are any of his associates being investigated for corruption and should they be in jail and no on the establishment panel of Alma movement?”

Disy also asked if there was an agreement with MP Irene Charalambidou and, if so, why was is it kept under wraps, and if criteria – including age discrimination – were set excluding candidates in favour of others.

“Morality, transparency and legality are served with actions, not words,” Disy pointed out.