Agros Development Company ‘Proodos’ Public Ltd, which manages the Rodon Hotel in Agros and is listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), has issued a clarification regarding its 2024 annual report.

In a supplementary announcement dated October 9, 2025, the company explained details concerning the reference to Christodoulos Ellinas in note 27.1 of its financial statements, which covers the remuneration of directors and other key management personnel.

The company stated that the note listed remuneration for Ellinas as €2,058 in 2023, but clarified that he had resigned from the board of directors on October 30, 2023, as announced on the same date through the CSE.

According to the statement, the mention of Ellinas in the 2024 financial statements was made solely for comparability purposes between the remuneration of the company’s directors in 2023 and 2024.

The clarification was signed by Prusec Limited, the company’s secretary.

Proodos Public Ltd remains listed on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.