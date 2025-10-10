A tender has been issued for the construction of a 9.4-kilometre section of the Nicosia highway between Anthoupoli and Anagyia, the transport ministry announced on Friday.

The €95 million project is expected to last 40 months, followed by an 18-month liability period. Construction is set to begin in June 2026.

The project will be co-financed by the EU’s Connecting Europe initiative, which will contribute €43.4 million in funding.

The tender will be conducted through an open procedure, with the ministry emphasising that it would be awarding the tender according to the best offer.

According to the ministry, the project is classified as Class A, and all economic operators meeting the conditions outlined in the tender documents are eligible to participate.

The deadline for bid submissions is November 21, 2025.