Investors search for the best crypto to buy now under $1 amid shifting crypto prices and rising profit-taking in the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.81 after a 3% weekly drop, while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) draws holders in its presale at $0.035.

These altcoins offer entry points below a dollar, yet bearish signals cloud ADA’s path, and MUTM’s protocol builds yield potential. Moreover, crypto predictions favor projects with real utility over fading momentum. Consequently, choices here shape portfolios as crypto coins face volatility.

Cardano faces deeper correction

Cardano price has steadied near $0.81 on Friday following a more than 3% decline this week. Holders book profits, pushing selling pressure higher as the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric spikes to levels unseen since late September.

Furthermore, bearish bets dominate derivatives, with the long-to-short ratio hitting 0.81, the highest monthly mark. This sentiment builds caution among traders eyeing ADA as the best crypto to buy now.

Technical indicators confirm weakening momentum on daily charts. ADA failed support at $0.84 earlier this week, closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.82. Rejection followed a brief recovery, and the Relative Strength Index now reads 45, dipping under neutral territory.

In addition, Moving Average Convergence Divergence lines crossed bearishly on Thursday, signaling potential drops toward $0.70 if the ascending trendline breaks. Thus, crypto prices for ADA hint at extended pullbacks, dimming its appeal in current crypto investments.

Recovery seems distant unless ADA closes above $0.84 and holds. Even then, a push to $1 faces hurdles from rising crypto fear and greed index readings tilted bearish. Consequently, those pondering what crypto to buy now might pause on ADA amid these headwinds.

Mutuum Finance presale accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has entered phase 6 of 11 phases, now 65% filled as demand surges. The team raised $17,250,000 since the presale began, onboarding 16,860 total MUTM holders. Phase 6 sells at $0.035, a 250% rise from the phase 1 price of $0.01.

Moreover, this phase unfolds rapidly, so opportunities to acquire tokens at this level fade quickly. Phase 7 follows with a 14.3% jump to $0.04, and MUTM launches at $0.06, promising current buyers a 420% ROI post-launch.

The protocol announced its lending and borrowing features, targeting V1 on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Core elements include a liquidity pool, mtToken for deposits, debt tokens for loans, and a liquidator bot for stability. Initial assets cover ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, or collateral.

Furthermore, overcollateralization safeguards positions, requiring excess value to buffer price swings. Borrowers lock more than needed, and liquidators claim bonuses on undercollateralized assets, maintaining solvency.

Mutuum Finance utility drives demand

Borrow interest rates adjust via utilization, keeping liquidity balanced—low when supply abounds, higher during scarcity to spur repayments. Stable rates lock predictability for borrowers, starting above variable levels but rebalancing if markets shift sharply. Consequently, only stable assets qualify, curbing risks from volatile tokens.

Deposit and borrow caps limit exposure, while loan-to-value ratios cap borrowings at 75% for low-volatility assets like ETH. Liquidation triggers at 80% ensure swift resolutions, with penalties funding the treasury.

Moreover, reserve factors collect interest shares, higher for riskier coins to offset defaults. These mechanics position MUTM as a solid pick among crypto coins under $1.

Weighing the best crypto to buy now

Cardano struggles with corrections and bearish bets, contrasting Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum and protocol safeguards. ADA’s momentum fades, yet MUTM’s yields and security draw 16,860 holders. Therefore, investors should prioritize MUTM for gains in this crypto market. Act now to join phase 6 before prices climb.

