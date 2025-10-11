Greece and Cyprus form a united and unbreakable front and their relations will not be disturbed for any reason, House president Annita Demetriou said on Saturday.

Speaking during the 11th Panhellenic Conference of Reserve Officers in Athens, Demetriou praised reserve officers as the backbone of the armed forces and the link between active service members and the wider reserve community.

She said they would be called to guide the army in defending the rights of Hellenism whenever necessary.

Demetriou stressed that Greece and Cyprus face common challenges in a region marked by growing tensions and competition.

She pointed to the frequent violations by Turkey of international law in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, the Buffer Zone, and the Aegean Sea.

She argued that a country engaging in such actions could not participate in Europe’s defence and security architecture.

Both Greece and Cyprus, she said, would continue to stand firm on this position, as double standards undermine European principles and values.

Describing both countries as pillars of security and stability, Demetriou reaffirmed their shared commitment to legality and the principles that underpin European democracy.

Demetriou added that Greece remains Cyprus’ strongest diplomatic ally and main source of support.

She called for unity, national strategy, and an avoidance of populism or division, stressing the need for policies that move the country forward.