Well-established elsewhere in Europe, pet-sitting is finally taking off in Cyprus

What do you do as a pet owner when you want to travel but bringing your beloved pet along just isn’t an option? Suitcase in hand, tickets ready, and a pair of curious eyes anxiously watching your every move.

Aside from long hours at work and the everyday balancing act of modern life, even the most dedicated pet parents occasionally need someone they can trust to care for their four-legged family members.

Across Europe, pet-sitting services have become increasingly popular, ranging from in-home visits that keep animals in their familiar routines to hotels offering extra comfort. Online platforms make it simple to connect with trusted sitters, often with insurance for peace of mind.

In Cyprus, the market is still emerging, but demand is growing fast. Part of this shift in the local pet-sitting scene is Keeppet, a platform built on a simple philosophy: pets deserve a home-to-home experience, essentially “babysitting for pets”. It may well be time to say goodbye to kennels and catteries.

“Pets today are true members of our families,” says Keeppet’s co-owner Natassa Liapaki.

“When we’re away, we want the absolute best for them: cuddles from pet-loving people, a cosy home environment, and 100 per cent personalised care – not a cold cage surrounded by stressed animals.”

Recently launched in Cyprus, Keeppet builds on a decade of trusted pet babysitting experience from Greece as the country’s first and largest platform of its kind. It connects pet owners with “keepers” who provide services like pet sitting, dog walking, house visits, and day care, either in their own homes or the owners’.

Pet parents can browse detailed keeper profiles, send booking requests, and receive approval within 24 hours. After confirmation, a meet-and-greet ensures the right match, with cancellations and full refunds available if needed. Payments are made only after the service, accompanied by regular photo and video updates.

Although people in Cyprus are generally tech-savvy, Natassa has observed that pet care still depends heavily on personal connections. Many pet owners turn to family or neighbours, showing hesitation about using online pet-sitting services.

“My chihuahua is like my little baby. I can’t wait to get home to be with him,” says María, a 44-year-old pet owner. Rather than entrusting professionals, she prefers to leave her dog with her father. “I only want to leave him with those I trust and who love him,” she adds.

Similarly, Meshelle, 50, says, “My dog Millo is my second child, after my daughter.” Dog hotels are sometimes an option for her, but only when trusted friends aren’t available.

Natassa believes a shift is underway. “People will increasingly choose to book trusted pet sitters online and opt for personalised, home-based care over impersonal mass solutions. This is what happened in Greece around 2022!”

Building trust is central to Keeppet’s approach. As Natassa explains, “Pet sitters are thoroughly vetted by us. They provide their ID, photos of their home, emergency contact numbers, and recommendations from friends in advance.”

In emergencies, tele-veterinary support is available through partner Click to Vet. Keeppet closely monitors every reservation.

But behind the safety measures and logistics, it’s the keepers who keep everything running. True animal lovers who either have pets of their own or experience caring for them, and they come from all walks of life.

There are families whose pets greet new arrivals like visiting cousins; retirees with time to spare and pet-loving students who want to earn a little extra.

“We’ve witnessed heartwarming stories of pets transforming for the better after staying with loving keepers,” Natassa shares. “A dog once aggressive toward cats learned to coexist peacefully after being introduced to her keeper’s cat. An 11-year-old dog who could never sit still at cafés became his owners’ perfect outdoor companion after his sitters made social outings part of his routine.”

Of course, it’s not always easy. 26-year-old Alina, who has pet-sitting experience in the Netherlands remembers one experience with baby kittens that tested her patience: “The owner told me I just need to shake the food every single evening so they would all come back in. But then one night, one of the baby kittens didn’t,” she explains.

“I kept on shaking the food for one and a half hours. I was sure someone had driven over it or something, so I could barely sleep.”

Alina went back every day, worried she might have lost the kitten, until it finally appeared the morning of the family’s return. “I was happy, but that was definitely the reason why I never babysat outdoor cats again; It was way too stressful.”

As Natassa explains, beyond everyday care, Keeppet brings people together through events like a recent outdoor gathering at Nicosia’s dog park and actively supports stray animals through volunteering and donations.

As she says: “we’ve built a real community!”

