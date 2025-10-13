Cardano (ADA) has been a reliable name in decentralized finance for years, but its long effort to break past $1 continues. Despite its robust ecosystem, ADA’s growth has slowed, leading investors to search for faster-moving opportunities in the DeFi sector. Many high-net investors — including early ADA holders — are now rotating capital toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol that blends lending innovation, stablecoin utility, and treasury-backed buybacks. Analysts tracking these whale movements believe MUTM offers one of the most realistic 25x gain targets among current presale tokens.

ADA’s struggle around $1

Cardano (ADA) is still attempting to break the $1 barrier, though it currently faces tough resistance just below that zone. The network recently passed 1 million transactions in 30 days, showing growing usage and on-chain activity. Recent technicals show that $0.95–$1.00 remains a key resistance cluster, and analysts argue ADA must decisively close above that range for a confirmed bullish shift.

Meanwhile, the rollout of the Hydra upgrade is adding optimism — it promises better scaling, which could support price strength if adopted broadly. Still, ADA is in a delicate position: recent profit-taking has pushed it down from around $0.65, and a breakdown below that may jeopardize the bullish thesis. In short, breaking $1 is possible, but ADA needs momentum, volume, and fundamental support to make it sustainable.

$0.035 DeFi coin’s presale momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale at a price of $0.035. The round has generated around $17.25 million so far, with over 17,000 holders joining and 65% of the 170 million Phase 6 tokens already sold. The total supply is fixed at four billion MUTM tokens. Once this phase closes, the price will rise to $0.04 — a 15% increase that marks the next step toward exchange listing. Smart traders who value even the small gains are taking this opportunity seriously and taking up their huge positions at this level for a quick 15% growth.

Unlike the projects that only make fake promises, this project is going to flip an idea into reality. The team has already announced the launch of V1 of the protocol on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The first version will include Liquidity Pools, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and a Liquidator Bot, with ETH and USDT as the first supported assets.

Dual lending model attracts real yield seekers

The foundation of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) lies in its dual lending structure, which will support both Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending. Together, these systems will create ongoing demand for MUTM tokens while offering users real ways to earn and borrow.

In the P2C model, lenders will be able to deposit assets like USDT or ETH into smart contracts. They receive mtTokens in return — tokens that represent their share of the pool and accrue interest over time. Borrowers post their crypto as collateral and receive Debt Tokens, which record their borrowed amount. When a borrower’s collateral value falls below the safety threshold, it triggers automatic liquidation to keep the system balanced.

This closed-loop structure means lenders earn yield, borrowers access liquidity, and the protocol collects revenue from transaction fees. That revenue will later fund buybacks of MUTM tokens from the open market, with repurchased tokens distributed to mtToken stakers as rewards. It forms a natural cycle where lending activity directly supports token demand — an attractive mechanism for yield-focused investors looking beyond price speculation.

Stablecoin mechanics and liquidity design build long-term confidence

Another feature that attracts whale investors will be Mutuum’s decentralized stablecoin design. This stablecoin will be pegged to one dollar and created only when users borrow against approved collateral. When loans are repaid or liquidated, the tokens are burned. This controlled system keeps supply balanced with market activity.

The interest rate on stablecoin borrowing will be managed by Mutuum’s governance to help maintain the peg. When the price drops below one dollar, interest rates will rise, slowing new borrowing and managing supply. When the price goes above one dollar, rates will drop, allowing more stablecoins to enter circulation. This feedback loop helps stabilize the value while keeping the platform’s economy healthy.

This design will encourage confidence among lenders and borrowers. Predictable rates and stable liquidity make it easier for users to plan their returns and manage collateral positions. The mechanism takes advantage of the stability of idle collateral reserves to be stable over the long run with a guarantee of value preservation. This renders the stablecoin a safe medium of exchange, and a safe depository.

To ensure fairness and transparency in all these processes, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will use Chainlink price feeds as its primary oracle system. Backup feeds, aggregated price sources, and decentralized exchange averages will support these oracles to maintain accurate pricing during borrowing and liquidation events.

Mutuum’s borrowing rates will adjust automatically based on utilization. When pool usage is low, interest rates drop, motivating more users to borrow. When utilization rises, rates climb, attracting new lenders and increasing liquidity. This dynamic balance helps the ecosystem sustain healthy growth while creating consistent demand for MUTM.

As borrowing grows, more fees enter the treasury, increasing buyback volume and staking rewards. This full cycle transforms protocol usage into a driver for token appreciation — a structure most older DeFi projects like ADA lack.

Security, listing and the path to 25x gains

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not only focused on growth but also on safety. Its CertiK audit uses manual review and static analysis, showing a Token Scan Score of 90.00 and a Skynet Score of 79.00. The revised audit timeline runs through May 2025. A $50,000 bug bounty program also rewards developers who find vulnerabilities, with top submissions earning up to $2,000. This proactive approach gives investors confidence that the system will be robust when the mainnet launches.

Crypto predictions from major analysts suggest that the presale momentum mirrors the early stages of leading DeFi projects before their listings. Some expect MUTM’s listing price to reach $0.06, with further upside potential once exchange trading begins. An analyst known for forecasting SOL’s historic rally, expects the token to reach $1.50 by 2026. That represents a 25x rise from the current presale price.

For example, an investor purchasing $2,000 worth of MUTM at $0.035 secures about 57,000 tokens. At $1.50, that position reaches $85,000 — a return that has naturally drawn attention from major players moving capital away from slower assets like ADA.

ADA remains a respected project, but its slow recovery toward $1 contrasts with the rapid growth trajectory of Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Whales are shifting toward yield-driven DeFi ecosystems that combine lending revenue, buybacks, and governance-based stablecoin mechanics.

With 65% of Phase 6 already sold and the next price increase to $0.04 approaching, the window to enter at $0.035 is narrowing. As crypto predictions continue to highlight demand for utility tokens with active reward systems, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as one of the few early-stage opportunities offering structure, transparency, and long-term upside.

