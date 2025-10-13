A contract for the construction of new park and ride facilities in Limassol district was signed on October 3, the transport ministry announced on Monday.

The agreement concerns Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) Projects: Park and Ride Stations – Limassol District. It was signed by the director of public works Eleftherios Eleftheriou on behalf of the government and Costas Lambris on behalf of the contracting company, Spacialogic Construction CY Ltd.

The project will be located within the municipal boundaries of Kato Polemidia and East Limassol (formerly the community of Ayios Tychonas).

It includes the study, construction, and a 12-year maintenance period for two park and ride stations funded as part of Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan.

According to the ministry, the development in Kato Polemidia will include a ground-floor building with a shelter covering 260 square metres, at least 190 open parking spaces, and six bays for bus and heavy vehicle parking and charging.

The works will also include a section of a public road and a pedestrian bridge connecting the parking area with Walt Disney Street.

The second site, in East Limassol, will feature a ground-floor sheltered building of 215 square metres, a bus stop with two bays on the road, and at least 160 open parking spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin in October, with an estimated completion time of 14 months. The total cost of the project is set at €3.85 million, excluding VAT.

The transport ministry told the Cyprus mail a meeting will be held next week to decide the exact routes the buses will run on and when operations are set to begin.