23-year-old George Chrysostomides, founder of Shrine Solutions Ltd (shrine.io), has announced that he will donate the entire €100,000 awarded to him by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou to support young entrepreneurs and families in need.

Chrysostomides won first place at the 2025 Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs, entitling him to half of the €200,000 prize pool, with the other two winners taking home €60,000 and €40,000 respectively.

“Success has value only when it is shared,” Chrysostomides said.

“I hope this act will inspire others to see entrepreneurship not only as a means of personal advancement, but as a force for social contribution,” he added.

Chrysostomides had already communicated his intention to donate the money on the day of the awards.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou for the great honour and recognition this award represents,” he said upon receiving the top prize.

He stated that Sir Stelios’ long-standing support for young entrepreneurs “has been a shining example for Cypriot society and an inspiration for all of us who are trying to build our own businesses.”

He then revealed that “the €100,000 prize money will not be invested in my company, but rather donated to charitable causes and to young people of my generation who have already begun their own ventures and need that extra push to continue”.

“I firmly believe that supporting and empowering young people is the most effective investment in the future,” Chrysostomides said on the day of the event.

Shrine Solutions Ltd develops innovative technological solutions that link commerce with modern digital experiences through the shrine.io platform.

The awards were launched to recognise and promote young entrepreneurial talent in Cyprus, offering both financial support and visibility to innovative initiatives with potential social impact.

Recipients are selected based on creativity, impact, scalability, and contribution to society, with the prize intended to accelerate the growth of young businesses while encouraging community-minded practices among emerging entrepreneurs.