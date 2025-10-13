European energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen will hold a video conference with Cyprus Energy Minister George Papanastasiou and his Greek counterpart Stavros Papastavrou on Thursday.

The meeting comes as differences between the two countries over the project continue, particularly in light of Cyprus Finance Minister Makis Keravnos accusing Papastavrou of “fake news” over the matter on Monday morning.

A more positive recent development saw Cyprus’ energy regulatory authority formally hand over two permits – the interconnection line owner permit and the interconnection line operator licence – to Admie last Friday.

Prior to Friday, they had belonged to the project’s previous implementing body, EuroAsia Interconnector, which quit the project in October 2023, handing over the baton to Admie.

This fact had been pointed out by Papastavrou last week as he issued a response to President Nikos Christodoulides’ comment that Cyprus “will not be blackmailed by any head of Admie” over the matter of the interconnector.

“Reservations must be lifted for the project to proceed. It is a necessary condition that reservations about its viability be lifted and all technical and financial issues be resolved. The project is important and must proceed. All outstanding issues must be resolved immediately,” Papastavrou said.

He had also decried “constantly conflicting messages from the Cypriot side” over the matter.

He added that Keravnos “says that it should not be done and it is not sustainable and refers to two studies which he does not show” to Cyprus Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, prompting Keravnos on Monday to accuse Papastavrou of “fake news”.