MPs demand safety measures amid in e-scooter accidents and battery fires

Serious concerns have been raised over the safety of electric scooters amid reports of battery fires, accidents and patchy insurance coverage.

Recent incidents have exposed regulatory gaps, prompting calls from politicians, safety officials and industry players for urgent reform rather than outright bans.

Across Larnaca and other districts, riders have been injured in collisions with vehicles and pedestrians. There have also been reports of batteries in scooters catching fire. Although official statistics remain unclear, questions have intensified over safety, liability and accountability.

The transport ministry insists there will be no ban, but opposition voices stress regulation is urgent. The question now is whether Cyprus will follow European examples of strict licensing.

Dipa MP Marinos Moushioutas told the Cyprus Mail that banning scooters would not address the deeper problem.

“We need to enforce legislation, introduce mandatory insurance and ensure scooters operate only where safe.”

He pointed to a gap in protection for victims:

“There is no temporary solution for accidents and damages, because there is no insurance coverage. We are trying to examine if insurance can be included, so that if the other vehicle, whether a motorcycle or car, is not at fault, compensation is possible.”

Moushioutas confirmed a bill has been proposed but not implemented.

“Two to three years ago, a bill was approved regarding the process and rules for scooter use. However, these measures are not implemented in practice. The police have received around 2,000 complaints but cannot fully control traffic across Cyprus,” he said.

“We agree there must be mandatory insurance for scooter users. The aim is not abolition, but to enforce existing legislation, so that they operate only in permitted areas and safely,” he added.

Green Party president and MP Stavros Papadouris said Cyprus should look abroad for models.

“In Germany, each e‑scooter is registered through a special platform, receives number plates, and has mandatory liability insurance. The system works effectively there because it is supported by a full micromobility network,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Papadouris highlighted pedestrian safety.

“E‑scooters are not allowed on pavements. The spaces for their movement are clearly defined, yet we see violations daily. They’re silent and not easily noticed.”

He argued that unregulated private scooters pose the biggest safety risk.

“The problem lies with private scooters, which are imported without checks or certification. There needs to be cooperation with customs so that only certified vehicles meeting European standards are allowed in.”

He believes registration and insurance could be introduced immediately, arguing that these would reduce lawlessness and user indifference.

“Micromobility is a positive development, but it must operate under safety conditions for both users and pedestrians. If this cannot be guaranteed, then the country is not yet ready to adopt this form of transport,” Papadouris said.

The safety issue does not just include accidents the e-scooters might cause or experience, but also the batteries used to power them.

Cheap, low-quality or uncertified batteries and chargers are a significant risk factor in e-scooter fires. The scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which, when overheated or wrongly charged, can cause an uncontrollable blaze.

“Yes, there have been incidents. These involved batteries from specific shops,” the fire service press officer Koulla Mesaritou said.

“We suspect it may be due to modifications by users or uncertified batteries and lights that are purchased. For this reason, any legislative framework that reduces such incidents is positive.”

She welcomed potential reform: “If modifications or uncertified batteries cause incidents, then market control and inspection will increase product safety and reduce the risk.”

The transport ministry insists a blanket ban is not under consideration.

“From the start, we placed the issue in its correct context and have not been swayed by enthusiasm abroad, nor will we be swayed by bans abroad,” said Haris Christodoulou, executive engineer at the ministry.

He pointed to legislation passed in July 2022.

“Our national legislation establishes a strict framework where road safety comes before mobility. The goal is gradual relaxation of these provisions if conditions allow.”

Christodoulou conceded that enforcement is a challenge.

“If the legislative framework were under proper enforcement, there would be no problem. We call on all stakeholders, primarily municipal authorities, to contribute to policing and licensing rental companies.”

Christiana Xenofontos, director at V+O Communication representing Bolt, said:

“All our electric scooters carry a unique registration number, a QR code, and a vehicle identification number engraved on the frame. These details are recorded both in Bolt’s database and the municipality’s registry.”

Riders must register via the Bolt app. Xenofontos added.

“There are multiple ways to identify the vehicle, rider, order and location if necessary.”

She stressed the difference between private and rental scooters.

“Micro‑mobility must not be confused with private scooters, which remain unregulated and untraceable by authorities.”

Bolt provides personal accident insurance for riders and liability coverage for third‑party damages.

“Users involved in incidents can contact our customer service via the app for guidance. Each case is assessed individually,” Xenofontos said

The debate over electric scooter safety in Cyprus remains unresolved. MPs, the transport ministry, safety officials and the micromobility industry agree on one thing: reform is needed.

